Man arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask in Provo store

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in a store.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Elijah Brandt Webb, 37, is facing charges of:

Commercial obstruction, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Webb was at the bank counter in Smith’s Monday afternoon, the statement said.

“The bank manager stated that he asked Elijah to wear a mask and Elijah refused,” the statement said. “The bank manager stated Elijah started to argue about having to wear a mask and that Elijah started talking to customers questioning them as to why they were wearing masks.”

The bank manager stated that Webb “was causing a scene and he asked Elijah five times to leave and Elijah refused,” the statement said. He allegedly continued to argue with customers and would not leave. Officers had to remove Webb from Smith’s, officials said.

Webb was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $300.

Webb was also arrested in May 2018 after officers found 110 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $760,000 in the basement of his apartment in Riverton. Officers also found $46,750 in cash.