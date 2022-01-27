Man arrested after allegedly robbing man outside Salt Lake City apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pulled a gun and robbed a man who was sitting outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City.

The investigation started at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 200 East and 100 South after the victim reported a suspect, later identified as Cody Sweeney, produced a gun and took his property, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says.

The victim told officers Sweeney became upset after a brief conversation, and hit him in the head with the gun. The victim reported Sweeney then took his property and walked away.

The victim’s injuries were not serious, and he declined medical assistance, the statement says.

Officers learned the suspect might in in the area of 300 South and Main Street. Officers went to that location, and arrested Sweeney after he fought with a police supervisor. There were no injuries to officers or Sweeney, the statement says. Officers located a gun and the victim’s property at the time of Sweeney’s arrest.

Officers transported Sweeney to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a financial card, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of another’s identifying documents, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with arresting officer.