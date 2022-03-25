Man arrested in Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police detectives arrested a man Thursday night after reports he stabbed another man multiple times.

The suspect, 27-year-old Larry Soto-Johnson, was taken into custody after the initial investigation began at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. Police were informed a 60-year-old victim had been stabbed near 700 West and 200 South.

Officers arrived and found the victim “with multiple stab wounds,” an SLCPD statement says. “Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“During the investigation, police learned the suspect and the victim were inside a trailer when an argument ensued. When the victim tried to leave, the suspect pushed the victim down and stabbed him multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene.”

A probable cause statement filed in the case says the victim reportedly made statements of a personal nature to the suspect. The victim then tried to leave, and was attacked, the statement says.

The victim was stabbed in the neck, left arm and left side of the back, the affidavit says.

Soon after, officers located Soto-Johnson, who attempted to flee on foot.

“Soto-Johnson did not comply with commands and officers used a Taser to safely take Soto-Johnson into custody,” the statement says.

Detectives booked Soto-Johnson into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. He is being held without bail.

The department asks that anyone with information about this case call 801-799-3000. The case reference number is 22-52948.