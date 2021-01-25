Man arrested after allegedly stalking Salt Lake County woman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stalking a Salt Lake County woman.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said John Joseph Schiavo, 35, is facing charges of:

Stalking, a third-degree felony

Sexual extortion, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Schiavo had been texting the victim repeatedly since October of 2020, the statement said. On multiple occasions, Schiavo allegedly showed up at the victim’s home uninvited and sent pictures of the outside of the victim’s house to her. On a separate occasion, Schiavo called the victim’s boss trying to get information about the victim.

He also threatened her daughters, the statement said.

Schiavo was located at a traffic stop and arrested Saturday. A K-9 walked around the vehicle and the K-9 officer said there was probable cause to search the suspect’s vehicle. At that point Schiavo told the arresting officer there were drugs in his wallet. Two small clear plastic bags were found in his wallet; one clear crystal type substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, while the other brown substance field tested positive for heroin.

Schiavo was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.