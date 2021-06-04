Man arrested after allegedly threatening Temple Square security guards with knife

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening four Temple Square security guards with a knife.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Daniel Aaron Vanadore, 28, is facing charges of:

Four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Police were dispatched on a report of a man with a knife that was allegedly threatening people in the area of Temple Square, at 50 W. North Temple St.

“On arrival police located the A/P (accused person) who was carrying a knife in his hands,” the statement said. “The A/P walked off a short distance and dropped the knife. Police gave verbal commands to attempt to prone out the A/P to safely take him into custody. Once the A/P was placed in handcuffs, police spoke with the victims, who are all security guards for the Salt Lake Temple Square.”

All of the victims stated they were attempting to escort the suspect off the property since he was causing a disturbance and trespassing.

“The victims stated the A/P was causing a disturbance by making unreasonable noises in their temple, which is public property but closed due to the time of the night,” the statement said. “The victims stated they continued to ask the A/P to leave when he pulled out a knife. The A/P then charged at all four security officers, making them run away in order to prevent the A/P from reaching them with a knife.”

Surveillance video allegedly captured Vanadore “charging” at the four victims with the knife, the statement said.

Vanadore was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.