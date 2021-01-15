Man arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘carve up’ Washington County family

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to “carve up” his Washington County family.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of St. George said Enos Jack Grayman, 29, is facing two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

On Jan. 10, the arresting officer responded to a family fight on the Shivwits Reservation, west of Ivins.

“I made contact with the two victims in the home who stated that Enos Grayman came into the living room and told them that he was going to carve them up,” the statement said. “They stated the knife was in his hand when he said it. The two individuals stated that they live in the house with Enos and he is a family member. All members are co-inhabitants with each other.”

The victims stated the knife was was a large kitchen knife with a purple handle, the statement said.

“The victims stated they left the house until deputies arrived,” the arresting officer wrote. “I made contact with Enos and asked him what happened tonight. Enos stated they were watching TV too loud and would not turn it down. Enos stated he walked into the room and told them he would ‘butcher them.'”

Grayman told officials that he did not have a knife on him at the time but, he has a lot of knives and makes knives.

“Enos stated that he had been drinking,” the statement said. “Enos stated that he is on parole and is not supposed to be drinking.”

Grayman has gang-related tattoos with two different gangs, South Siders and Florencia 13, the statement said. The suspect would not confirm his current gang standings.

The felony was committed when Grayman was on probation or parole.

He was transported to Washington County Jail with his bail set at $2,500.