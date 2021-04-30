Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people at Fillmore hotel

FILLMORE, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill multiple people at a Fillmore hotel early Thursday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 4th District Court of Fillmore said Lawrence Frassoldati, 58, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault targeting law enforcement, a first-degree felony

Threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony

Disarming a police officer, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Three counts of assault on a police officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The arresting officer from Millard County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Best Western Hotel at 905 N. Main St. in Fillmore on a report of a man later identified as Frassoldati “yelling, screaming and threatening to kill people,” the statement said.

The officer spoke with a hotel employee, who stated she called the suspect in his room to have him be quiet and he “told her that he killed Osama Bin Laden, works for the CIA, and will kill her as well,” the statement said. Another individual said she allegedly heard him yelling that he was going to kill “the Mormons” and saw the suspect yelling at a man that was trying to leave the hotel.

“Another victim stated that he saw the suspect exit the room with a rifle slung over his shoulder and confronted the victim, telling him to come at him and that he would kill him and everyone else in the hotel,” the statement said. “As I approached the room the suspect was staying in I could smell the odor consistent with marijuana use coming from the room.”

The officer knocked on the door of the room and the suspect stated that if officers entered the room “you would be mine,” the statement said. The suspect then exited the room and the officer began to speak with him. The suspect had a marijuana pipe in his hand that he was trying to light, the statement said.

“As I was speaking with the suspect he was very agitated,” the statement said. “He assumed a stance with his fists in the air like he wanted to fight us. We told him we did not want to fight him and he began to approach us in an aggressive manner.”

The deputy assisting the arresting officer then deployed his Taser. The suspect began to fall to the ground and kicked one of the deputies in the chest causing him to stumble backward, the statement said.

“I then grabbed the suspect’s arm in an attempt to get him into custody,” arresting officer wrote. “The suspect grabbed me around the throat in an attempt to choke me. During the incident his fingernails dug into the skin on my neck, scratching me, causing me to bleed.”

The officers then got the suspect into hand restraints; he then allegedly told the arresting officer he could have killed him when he tried to choke him.

A pipe with a leafy green substance was located in Frassoldati’s pocket with a lighter. It tested positive for marijuana.

A search warrant was granted for the suspect’s room; a .357 caliber air rifle was found next to the door of his room. A container with 500 rounds of ammunition for a .22 caliber air rifle was also located, and containers were found with a leafy green substance which tested positive for marijuana. A search warrant was also granted for the suspect’s vehicle; officials located a .22 caliber air rifle, 250 rounds of ammunition for the .357 caliber air rifle, as well as more marijuana and lighters.

Frassoldati has a “substantial” criminal history of violent charges, the statement said.

He was transported to Millard County Jail, where he is being held without bail.