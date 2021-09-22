Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot high school football coach, students in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot a high school football coach as well as students during a practice in Magna Monday afternoon.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Joshua Scott Howard, 38, is facing a charge of threat of terrorism, a third-degree felony.

“The suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with a female at a public park in Magna,” the statement said. “The incident occurred near the playground and field area. Children were present at the playground and high school football practice was occurring with approximately 18 students present.”

The argument between the woman and the suspect got to the point where the football coach intervened and told the suspect to leave the area.

“The suspect threatened that he was going to get his gun, come back and shoot the coach and the kids,” the statement said. “Because of the threat the coach suspended practice and sent the students home. The suspect left the area when the police were called.”

Howard was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Salt Lake County Jail, with his bail set at $5,000.