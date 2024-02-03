Man arrested after allegedly transporting runaway girl from Layton to Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Feb. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 57-year-old man was booked into the Washington County jail Saturday morning after he was found at a Washington County restaurant with a juvenile female missing out of Davis County.

Philip Alan Rogers was taken into custody at 10:50 p.m. Friday for investigation of:

Purchase/transfer/possession/use of firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Harboring a runaway, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

“A female juvenile was with a non-family member and was believed to be traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Rogers.

He and the missing juvenile were spotted on the restaurant’s cameras, the statement says.

“I made contact with the two and instructed them to come outside with me. Philip disclosed he had a firearm in his front left pocket, to which I removed for the time being. I advised Philip of his Miranda Rights as it was my intention to question him about (the girl). Philip confirmed he understood his rights and declined to speak with me.”

When contacted, officers from the Layton Police Department advised the arresting officer the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office that “there was probable cause to arrest for harboring a runaway. It was also expressed to me that throughout the investigation, investigators believed the intention behind Philip taking (the girl) to Las Vegas was to engage in sexual activities.”

A search of Rogers’ wallet turned up a single wrapped condom and a police badge belonging to Rogers, who was described in the affidavit as a former law enforcement officer. In his vehicle, officers found more wrapped condoms, a change of clothing and illegally possessed THC edibles.

“Layton Police Detectives advised me they are further investigating this incident for additional charges regarding possible enticing a minor charges. Based on the severity of the situation and the potential that (the girl) was being exploited sexually, I would request that Philip be held on an increased or no bail status as the investigation is continued.”

Rogers was booked into jail and ordered held without bail.