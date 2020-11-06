Man arrested after allegedly trying to hit Cottonwood Heights code enforcement officer with car

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to hit a code enforcement officer with his car in Cottonwood Heights.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Richard Carroll Parlette, 63, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

“The A/P (accused person) was operating a motor vehicle going southbound on Brighton Way to the intersection of Bengal Boulevard,” the statement said. “As the A/P was making a right turn to go westbound on Bengal Boulevard he observed a Cottonwood Heights code enforcement officer taking down political signs, on public property, near the intersection.”

Parlette then continued westbound for approximately 200 feet and pulled over into the shoulder of the road.

“The A/P then conducted a U-turn and accelerated to a high rate of speed,” the statement said. “At this point the CHPD code enforcement officer was attempting to cross Bengal Boulevard and was located in the westbound lane. The A/P traveled at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lane and crossed over the center turn lane and partially into the westbound travel lane intentionally aiming his vehicle at the CHPD code enforcement officer.”

Parlette honked his horn at the code enforcement officer, causing him to jump out of the way of the moving vehicle, missing the officer by approximately one foot, the statement said.

“The A/P then sped off through neighborhood roads to avoid apprehension or being seen by other incoming police officers,” the statement said. “The A/P was identified by witnesses who obtained the vehicle license plate, then the A/P later confirmed he was the driver in the incident when taken into custody on Nov. 4.”