Man arrested after allegedly trying to pick up juveniles at West Valley City’s Granger High

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly followed two juveniles girls from Granger High School and told them to get into his car.

The 21-year-old man also followed the girls when they fled back into the school, and he was found with illegal drugs and a fake police badge, according to an affidavit filed by an officer of the Granite School District Police.

Arrest documents for Jonathan Martinez Calata say he was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.

“He is being screened for charges of the attempted kidnapping of a minor and impersonating a police officer, as well as being booked on the following charges,” the affidavit says.

Calata was booked for investigation of:

Possession of a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Four counts of unlawful acquire/possess/transfer of financial card, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled marijuana/spice, a class A misdemeanor,

Possess dangerous weapon on school premises, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass upon school property, a class B misdemeanor

As in all cases, charges will be determined after a review by the County Attorney’s Office.

“Calata followed two minor females, students at Granger High, across the street towards the school, instructing them to get into a vehicle, subsequently reaching into his backpack,” the officer’s statement says.

“The minors fled to the safety of Granger High while Calata was following them and filming their flight. Calata was taken into custody on Granger High property for trespassing. Following the arrest, Calata and his backpack were searched, revealing a THC vape device, which is illegal to knowingly possess in the State of Utah, enhanced upon the possession on school grounds, a drug free zone.

“He was also in possession of an unidentified bag of pills, field testing positive for amphetamines. This offense is a violation of UCA 58-37-8, as an analog or schedule I/II substance, enhanced to a felony level based upon the knowing and intentional possession within a drug-free zone.”

Calata was found to knowingly be in possession of brass knuckles, a dangerous weapon, on or about school premises, being a restricted person by possession of a controlled substance, the statement says. He was also found to unlawfully possess four financial transaction cards without permission of the cardholders or issuers, the statement says.

“Calata approached two female students of Granger High, informing one of them that her father had sent him (Calata) to pick her up. He stated that he (Calata) had been communicating with the minor via instagram direct message, and they knew each other. Calata instructed one of the females to get into an unknown vehicle.”

Calasta was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, and ordered held without bail.