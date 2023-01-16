Man arrested after allegedly using sledge hammer to break into Pleasant View house

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was booked into the Weber County jail Thursday in connection with an alleged burglary and assault on an officer during an incident in May of 2022.

Suspect Thomas Darnell Coleman, 29, has been charged on suspicion of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

According to arresting documents, Coleman went to a residence where he no longer lived, and broke down a door with a sledge hammer.

“Coleman entered the home and began going through the victim’s belongings,” the Peasant View Police statement says. “The victim reported that Coleman no longer has belongings at the residence. During this time the victim was scared for her safety and called police.”

Coleman left the home prior to police arrival and was located a short distance from the home, his affidavit says.

Officers with the Pleasant View Police Department “attempted to detain him, but Coleman failed to listen to his commands to stop.”

One officer attempted to place the suspect in custody, and Coleman pushed the officer away and continued to ignore commands to stop, his affidavit says.

The officer followed and drew his service weapon, then “Coleman followed commands and I was able to respond and place him into custody,” the arresting officer’s statement says.

Coleman was found to have a container of what was later confirmed to be meth.

“Coleman unlawfully entered a dwelling he no longer had legal rights to be in. During the commission of the crime Coleman failed to stop at the command of police and assaulted a uniformed police officer.”

The probable cause statement says this incident was the second time in two months that Coleman assaulted an officer, and the previous assault resulted in an injury.

Coleman was ordered held without bail.