Man arrested after altercation, shot fired outside Grantsville Christmas Eve party

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing felony charges after a Christmas Eve gathering at a Grantsville residence.

Justin Drew Anderson, 24, was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Carry a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Tooele County Sheriff officials were dispatched to Grantsville on a report of a fight in progress, with a gunshot heard.

“I arrived on scene finding Justin Anderson had been detained in handcuffs by Grantsville City Police Officers who arrived on scene prior to me,” says a probable cause statement filed by a deputy.

“They advised that when they arrived, they witnessed Justin in the front yard near his vehicle actively fighting with a male subject.”

Anderson “was placed into restraints, and then began to actively resist by physically pulling away from, and kicking at officers on scene. I observed Justin on the ground … and could hear him screaming loudly although I could not hear what was being said. As I escorted Justin to a patrol vehicle, I observed his balance to be poor and his speech was slurred.”

People at the party had been consuming alcohol, the statement says, and Anderson and another man, who were known to each other, left the house. The man told Anderson goodbye, and Anderson placed his hand over the man’s mouth, which prompted the other man to push Anderson away, the probable cause statement says.

Anderson allegedly punched the victim. The homeowner came out to restrain Anderson, and noticed the suspect had a gun in his hand, the statement says. Several additional people exited the house and helped restrain Anderson and attempted to get the gun away from him, charging documents say.

The gun discharged once, and hit the hood of Anderson’s car before traveling toward a neighbor’s residence.

“The group was able to restrain Justin and remove the firearm from his hand. After the firearm was taken from him, Justin yelled for his girlfriend to retrieve an AK47 from his vehicle. He shouted he was going to return to burn the house down, and also shoot and kill everyone at the home….”

The probable cause station says Anderson was placed into restraints, “and then began to actively resist by physically pulling away from, and kicking at officers on scene.”

Anderson was taken into custody at 12:16 a.m. Christmas day. Details about his jail booking status were not immediately available.