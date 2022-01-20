Man arrested after armed burglary, shooting in Draper

DRAPER, Jan. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody and a woman recovering from a gunshot wound after an attempted burglary and shootout at a Draper residence Wednesday night.

The incident began after dispatch received a call of shots fired and a woman screaming at about 11:40 p.m. Draper officers responded to 581 E. Draper Woods Way, and found several adults at the residence.

“When they arrived, they found spent shell casings inside and outside the home,” Evans said. “They found a rear glass door that was broken and shattered. They eventually found a man inside the home named John T. Warr.”

Evans said Warr had visited the residence earlier and after an argument about money was asked to leave.

“He left the house and he was not invited back, so he was not welcome there,” Evans said. “Later, one of the occupants in the home heard loud noises and glass breaking. He went and got a handgun himself. And John came around the corner and actually fired round off at the person staying in the house.”

Multiple shots were exchanged, Evans said, and a woman inside the house was wounded. Her husband took her to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

Warr was found inside the residence, and was taken into custody, Evans said. His gun was recovered and as of late morning, investigators were still trying to piece together details, since not everyone in the house was forthcoming with information, according to Evans.

In addition, Draper police are investigating a rollover on a nearby road. The car was abandoned, but officers thought it might be related to the shooting incident.

Warr will be booked on charges to include aggravated burglary, Evans said.