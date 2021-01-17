Man arrested after arranging to meet ‘underage girl’ at Salt Lake City fast food restaurant

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after arranging to meet an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl at a Salt Lake City McDonald’s.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Brian Michael Davidson, 49, is facing charges of:

Entice a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony

Controlled substance schedule I or II, a second-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

On Sept. 5, the suspect allegedly began an online message conversation with a person he believed to be a minor female under the age of 14, the statement said.

“He messaged the girl for several months offering her clothes and other items,” the statement said. “Brian requested to meet the girl several times and even traveled to Kaysville one day to meet her. Who he thought was the girl, did not meet him that day.”

Davidson then began to talk in sexual terms to the “girl” and asked numerous times to meet her. Davidson also sent pictures of lingerie and underwear, stating he was going to buy those items for her.

The suspect offered to get a hotel room on the night of Jan. 15. He said the “girl” could stay the night with him in the hotel room and arranged to pick her up. Davidson went to the McDonald’s at 1520 S. State St. in Salt Lake City, thinking she was waiting for him, and he was taken into custody.

During a search incident to arrest, a small amount of a white crystal-like substance was located in his pants’ pocket, which field tested positive for methamphetamine. Also found was a glass pipe with burnt residue on it.

Davidson has been previously convicted of several drug charges, including felony charges in Utah, and is currently on parole for drug-related charges.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.