Man arrested after attempting to steal money from cash register of Price hotel

PRICE, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An off-duty firefighter, a concealed weapon permit holder, and a hotel employee thwarted a burglary in progress in Price Thursday.
Martin Emil Sunter, 25, was arrested and booked at the Carbon County Jail, said a news release from Price City Police Department. Formal charges have been referred to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office.
Thursday at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the Holiday Inn at 925 Westwood Blvd. on a report of a robbery in progress.
“The suspect had entered the Holiday Inn wearing sunglasses and a mask and waited for the employee to leave the cash register area before opening the register and retrieving the cash inside,” the news release said. “The employee heard the register open and she and a customer of the hotel, who is an off-duty firefighter, engaged the suspect as the suspect tried exiting the hotel.”
The two fought with the suspect while another citizen, who had a concealed weapon permit, drew his firearm and ordered the suspect to the ground.
“The suspect initially complied but then saw an opportunity and took off running in the opposite direction,” the news release said. “The firefighter chased the suspect across the street and followed the suspect until law enforcement arrived.”
The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
“Price City police are always grateful for vigilant citizens who report criminal activity and are willing to assist law enforcement,” the news release said. “We are grateful for those actions taken by all involved, as without their help locating the suspect would have been much more difficult. With that said, we prefer citizens to be vigilant witnesses rather than putting themselves in harm’s way.”