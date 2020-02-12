Man arrested after causing chaos in Salt Lake City Ferrari dealership

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested after allegedly causing a chaotic scene in a Ferrari dealership in Salt Lake City Monday night.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Hercule Brown, 22, is facing charges of:

Two counts of theft, a second-degree felony

Four counts of criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

Burglary, a second-degree felony

Twenty-two counts of theft, a third-degree felony

The suspect was allegedly observed by closed circuit TV (CCTV) at 543 S. State St. breaking in through an east facing garage door at approximately 10:20 p.m., the statement said.

“A/P (accused person) broke into a secure cabinet containing dealership and customer vehicle keys, 21 keys in total, estimated at $1,000 per key fob by business,” the statement said. “A/P entered a garage bay and used stolen keys to access vehicles.”

The suspect was observed loading stolen property he had gathered throughout the building into a blue 2014 Bentley, including Ferrari brand luggage, computers, printer, phones, art pieces and other miscellaneous items.

The Bentley was blocked in by other vehicles, so the male got into a white Lexus and drove it into a garage bay wall, damaging the wall and the vehicle, the statement said.

“While operating the stolen vehicle, A/P backed into a gray Ferrari owned by a customer causing damage to the front end of the vehicle and rear of the Lexus,” the statement said. “A/P also struck a black Lotus causing damage to the driver side of the vehicle. The passenger window of the Lotus was also smashed in.”

The suspect was located on foot a few blocks from the dealership, and matched the description of the person observed by CCTV.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect admitted to being in the area of the dealership, but refused to answer any additional questions.

Brown was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $290,000.