Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in SLC’s Central City neighborhood



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have made an arrest after a hit-and-run collision that killed a 41-year-old man early Friday.

The incident was reported at about 1:15 a.m. in the area of 400 East and 200 South.

Gold Cross Ambulance workers found a 41-year-old man unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died on scene, says a news release from the SLCPD.

“Evidence indicated the man had been hit by a vehicle,” it says. “The driver did not stop or remain at the scene.”

The SLCPD requested help from the Utah Transit Authority, which reviewed video from public safety cameras and “provided a description of the suspect vehicle,” the release says.

“While clearing the crash scene, firefighters from the Salt Lake City Fire Department spotted a vehicle parked in the Trader Joe’s parking lot off 400 South that matched the vehicle description provided by UTA.”

SLCPD investigators on the scene of a fatal hit and run auto pedestrian crash in downtown Salt Lake City near 400 South 200 East early Friday morning May 2 2025 Photo Gephardt Daily Samuel Price

When firefighters approached the vehicle to check for injuries, they found the suspected driver, the SLCPD statement says.

“The man reportedly attempted to leave again, but firefighters ordered him to stay and kept him at the scene until SLCPD officers arrived and took him into custody without incident. Preliminary information suggests the driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash. The investigation into that component of the case that remains ongoing.”

The man arrested is 61-year-old Steven Ray Weathers, into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of automobile homicide, failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death, and driving on a denied license.

The SLCPD’s major crash team and Crime Lab Unit responded to process the scene and take over the investigation.

“UTA’s assistance reviewing video and the vigilance of Salt Lake City firefighters were critical to the quick identification and apprehension of the suspect. The SLCPD is grateful for their outstanding assistance and interagency coordination.”

The identity of the man killed is not being released at this time, pending family notification, the release says. Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call 801-799-3000.