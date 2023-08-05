Man arrested after fatal shooting at Hurricane Eagles Lodge

HURRICANE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hurricane man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at the Eagles Lodge on Friday night.

Hurricane City Police responded to the scene, at 495 E. 800 North, after being alerted at about 11 p.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the male victim who had been shot,” an HCPD statement says. “The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim has been identified as a 41 years of age male Hurricane resident whose name will not be released at this time pending family notification.”

Police subsequently identified the victim as Sean Moore.

Multiple witnesses identified Bryan Hill, 55, as the alleged shooter, the statement says.

“Bryan Hill was later located at his residence in the area of 600 West 100 North in Hurricane. Hill was taken into custody without incident at approximately 12:50 AM on 8/5/23. This is an active investigation and further information will be released as the investigation proceeds.”

According to inmate documents, Hill is being held on suspicion of murder, multiple weapons charges, and aggravated assault.

“The Hurricane City Police Department extends their deepest sympathy and condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the police statement says.