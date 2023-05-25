Police: Man arrested after fighting with teens, stabbing responding officers at Murray park

MURRAY, Utah, May 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly used a knife to threatened two teenagers at a park, knocked them down, then used the blade on responding officers.

Suspect Traeger Gavin Winn, 24, was charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of assault on a peace officer/military with use of dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

“The arrestee, Traeger Winn, threatened two teenage victims in Murray Park with a knife,” say charging documents filed by an officer of the Murray City Police Department.

“He charged the teens with the knife, knocking them to the ground. Winn fought with them on the ground. The teens sprayed Winn with OC (Oleoresin capsicum, or pepper) spray, ran off, and called 911.

“When police arrived, Winn refused to drop the knife at their command. Officer 1 tried to subdue Winn with a CED (Conducted Energy Device, such as a Taser) but Winn charged at him with the knife in hand causing the officer to fall backwards.”

Two officers pinned Winn, still armed with the knife, to the ground, the statement says.

“Officer 2 attempted to remove the knife from Winn’s hand, but Winn used the knife to stab the leg of the officer. The knife penetrated the clothing of the officer but did not enter the leg. Winn then used the knife to slice the arm of Officer 2. Officer 2 had to pull the knife from his hand.”

Told to put his arms behind his back, Winn held his arms beneath him and would not allow the officers to move them, his probable cause statement says.

“Winn grabbed Officer 1 by the upper arm when Officer 1 tried to move his arm from under his body. His (Winn’s) long finger nails caused heavy bruising and cuts on Officer 1. Winn continued to resist until officers were able to overpower his arms and handcuff them behind his back.

Winn was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, and ordered to be held without bail.