Man arrested after firing shots at Provo gas station

PROVO, Utah, June 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after firing shots at a Provo gas station Friday during an altercation allegedly about clothing.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Alejandro Antonio Molina-Ballesteros, 19, of Magna, is facing charges of:

Attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Molina-Ballesteros was at the Chevron gas station at 900 W. Center St. with several other people, the statement said.

“An argument between him and another group took place at the front doors of the gas station,” the statement said. “A witness stated they were arguing over the color of clothing they were wearing. After the argument, he got back into the driver seat of the vehicle and began driving away.”

As Molina-Ballesteros approached the exit of the gas station, he stopped his vehicle, opened the driver door and allegedly began shooting at people in the parking lot. He fired six rounds total, the statement said.

“Two bullets struck a gray vehicle the victim he was arguing with was standing next to, only feet from him,” it said. “Three additional bullets struck a minivan that was in the parking lot.”

A woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of the minivan, the statement said. One bullet struck the tire, one struck the door just below the window where the victim was sitting, and shattered her driver side window, and the last bullet struck the top of her van. The sixth bullet struck the building.

Several other bystanders were also in the parking lot and building at the time Molina-Ballesteros was shooting, the statement said. No one was injured.

The suspect then fled the scene. The gun has not been recovered.

Molina-Ballesteros was arrested Wednesday evening and transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.