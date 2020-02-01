Man arrested after police say he fled West Jordan accident, assaulted officers

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody late Friday afternoon after police say he left the scene of an accident and then fought with the officers who were arresting him.

Sgt. Williams, with the West Jordan Police Department, said the incident began with a hit-and-run crash in which the suspect rear-ended another vehicle and then took off.

Officers tracked the suspect down through the vehicle’s license plate and registration and went to his residence, near West Sugar Factory Road and South Redwood Road, to make the arrest.

The suspect apparently thought he could fight his way out of the situation and began thrashing and swinging at the two officers, knocking one of them to the ground.

They were able to handcuff the suspect and take him into custody despite his non-compliance, and he is looking at charges that now include resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

Williams told Gephardt Daily the officer who was knocked to the ground sustained an injury, but he was evaluated and was back at work a short while later.