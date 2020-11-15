Man arrested after machete attack at St. George bar

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested after a machete attack at a bar in St. George.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Douglas J. Jackson, 40, is facing charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

On Nov. 1 at approximately 1:55 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a physical fight in progress at the One and Only Bar at 64 N. 800 East in St. George. Dispatch received a 911 call from an employee of the bar stating that there were three intoxicated males who were physically fighting with each other.

“Officers arrived and an intoxicated male was arrested and found to have minor facial injuries and scrapes on his arms,” the statement said. “He stated that another male had jumped him and attempted to slash him with a machete. He said that the male had swung the machete at him numerous times and had lightly scraped his arm and he had then been able to swing a few punches and knock the man to the ground.”

The security guard at the bar told the officer that he had witnessed the male with the machete trying to slash the other man and he knew the aggressor’s name as Douglas Jackson. He said Jackson had arrived at the bar with a machete and was trying to fight with the other man and his friends, and had been asked numerous times to calm down and stop.

When the security guard attempted to intervene, Jackson had then swung the machete at him and, in his words, “almost slit his throat,” the man said.

Jackson had fled the scene in his vehicle prior to the arrival of officers and was described as being intoxicated, the probable cause statement said.

Jackson was found to have a no-bail warrant for false information from 4th Circuit Court in American Fork, a cash-only warrant from Juab County Justice Court with a bail of $277 on traffic violations, and a third cash-only warrant from Washington County Justice Court for traffic violations with a bail of $1,000.

On Nov. 13 just before 11 p.m., two officers located Jackson in area of 650 E. 250 North in St. George. He was arrested and interviewed; he allegedly admitted that he had taken out a machete while he was at the bar, but said he was defending himself against the other man and his friends, the statement said, addin the suspect denied that he had struck anyone, but he did admit to “swinging the machete in the air.”

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail.