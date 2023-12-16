Man arrested after police car-scooter chase in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old, scooter-riding man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple felony crimes after he allegedly fled an attempted police stop.

The incident started at about 5 p.m. Friday when a Salt Lake City police officer saw the scooter rider travel against a red light, northbound on Main Street and 500 South, says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Omario Senshaw.

Senshaw then did an immediate U-turn, heading west on eastbound 400 South, the police statement says. Senshaw then turned north in the crosswalk, “where he wrecked his scooter in front of stopped westbound traffic on 400 South.”

Senshaw then “righted his scooter and began travelling northbound on the eastern sidewalk of Main Street towards 300 South,” his affidavit says.

The SLCPD officer activated his emergency lights, the statement says, “and exited my patrol vehicle. I stated, ‘Police, stop!’ and ordered (Senshaw) to stop multiple times.”

The officer noted that Senshaw was wearing a black hoodie with a gray hood, and carrying an orange satchel, arrest documents say. Senshaw continued to flee, his affidavit says, and the officer followed him through an alley to Exchange Place, and through a breezeway to 400 South before apprehending him. The fleeing man no longer had the orange satchel, his affidavit says.

Another officer located the orange satchel along the route taken, the statement says.

“Within the satchel we located a Glock 27 (40 caliber) which was reported stolen out of South Ogden. Additionally, we located two green baggies of a substance I recognized as ‘spice’ a schedule III substance.”

Assisting officers searched Senshaw and found “a large wad of cash (approximately $300 in various small denominations) in his left hoodie pocket. They located two baggies of spice in his right hoodie pocket.”

Senshaw was arrested for investigation of:

Theft of a firearm or operable motor vehicle, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Pedestrians yielding right of way, an infraction

Senshaw was ordered held without bail.