Man arrested after Ralph the pig stolen from Heber residence

HEBER, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ralph the pig has been returned to his Heber residence unharmed Tuesday after being stolen Monday.

A probable cause statement from the 4th District Court of Wasatch County said Axel Alan Krider, 27, is facing charges of:

Theft; horse, cow, ox, sheep, goat, mule, swine or poultry, a third-degree felony

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Krider went into the backyard of the home in the area of 500 E. 300 South in Heber City, the statement said.

“He then without the consent, or permission of the owner took their family pig,” the statement said. “This pig was in the backyard in a fenced area and Axel then put it inside his red pickup truck and left without any attempt to contact the owner/victim, law enforcement or animal services. Today when asked about the theft he admitted under Miranda that he did go and take the pig out of the backyard.”

The pig is valued at $1,850, making the theft a third-degree felony.

“Ralph was not hurt during this episode,” said a Facebook post from Heber City Police Department.

Krider was transported to Wasatch County Jail with his bail set at $1,000.