Man arrested after Sandy police circulate photo of unknown suspect approaching child

SANDY, Utah, June 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old Sandy man has been booked into jail after Sandy City Police shared photos of a man said to be attempting to lure children into his car.
Braiden Riley was booked into jail on Thursday on charges related to crimes allegedly committed earlier, and attributed to the time period of December of 2021 and January 2022, court documents show.
Riley faces initial charges of:
- Two counts of human trafficking of a child, a first-degree felony
- Two counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony
- Two counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony
- Enticing a minor, a third-degree felony
The child victims are listed as being ages 13 and 15. A 12-year-old friend of one victim witnessed one or more acts, the statement says.
Riley’s first court appearance is set for Tuesday, court documents say.
Riley’s probable cause statement also notes that “the defendant is believed to have recently been involved in an attempted kidnapping of two minor children in Sandy, UT.”