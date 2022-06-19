Man arrested after Sandy police circulate photo of unknown suspect approaching child

SANDY, Utah, June 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old Sandy man has been booked into jail after Sandy City Police shared photos of a man said to be attempting to lure children into his car.

Braiden Riley was booked into jail on Thursday on charges related to crimes allegedly committed earlier, and attributed to the time period of December of 2021 and January 2022, court documents show.

Riley faces initial charges of:

Two counts of human trafficking of a child, a first-degree felony

Two counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony

Two counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony

Enticing a minor, a third-degree felony

The probable cause statement claims the suspect typically recruited children through social media accounts that identified him as a 15-year-old boy, and he promised free vape pens, sometimes alerting children a sexual act would be required first, and sometimes not telling them in advance.