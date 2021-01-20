Man arrested after shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Ogden.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Robert Terrazas, 55, is facing charges of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Three counts of felony discharge of a firearm; shoot in direction of person, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

On Tuesday just before 12:50 p.m., Terrazas discharged a firearm at least three times at a victim during an altercation, the statement said. The victim sustained minor injuries to a lower extremity.

Terrazas walked away from the scene of the shooting and hid firearms in a gutter, under debris and clutter, the statement said.

The suspect was convicted of aggravated burglary in the Ogden Second District Court in 1993 making him a Category 1 restricted person from possessing firearms.

He is also convicted felon, having been convicted in several states of committing felony crimes. Terrazas also has criminal history convictions involving escape from custody, failure to appear and resisting arrest. He has a criminal history in North Carolina, California and Colorado, officials said.

The suspect was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.