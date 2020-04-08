Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Sandy Tuesday night.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Patrick James Walker, 28, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

“On April 7, the subject identified as Patrick Walker committed aggravated assault and threats of violence against a private investigator who was attempting to serve court documents upon Walker at his residence,” the statement said.

Walker threatened the investigators by yelling “I will f—– kill you” and then directing his vehicle towards the investigator while he was standing next to Walker’s vehicle and driving forward causing the investigator to run for safety, the statement said.

“This incident escalated into a SWAT call out as Walker then barricaded himself inside his house and refused to come out for several hours,” the statement said. “Patrick was later talked into surrendering to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.”

The investigator gave a statement to police that was verified by a witness to the incident.

The statement did not say what Walker was being served for.

Walker was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $5,680.