Man arrested after SWAT team serves warrant in Capitol Hill area of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested after a SWAT team served a warrant in the Capitol Hill area of Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Lorenzo James Palmer, 21, is facing charges of:

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Purchase/transfer/possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

A search warrant was obtained for the residence in the area of 270 W. 700 North as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, the statement said.

“Salt Lake City SWAT served the warrant and took Lorenzo Palmer into custody,” the statement said. “During the service, law enforcement observed Lorenzo grab a shotgun from his room but complied with law enforcement when confronted.”

A search of the residence returned 61 THC cartridges, and “user amounts” of marijuana and cocaine as well the shotgun, the statement said.

After being read his Miranda rights, Palmer allegedly admitted to being a drug user, using marijuana and cocaine.

“Lorenzo was aware he could not possess a firearm while being a drug user,” the statement said. “Lorenzo denied selling illegal narcotics. Through training and experience, your affiant knows it is common for individuals who are in possession of a large number of THC cartridges to be distributing them and not just for personal use.”

Palmer was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.