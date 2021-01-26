Man arrested after teen stabbed at least 16 times in Layton parking lot

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after a teen was stabbed at least 16 times in a Layton parking lot.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Darryl Levi Lindley, 21, is facing charges of:

Attempted murder, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

On Friday at approximately 12:45 a.m., dispatch received a call from Intermountain Healthcare in Layton reporting that a 16-year-old juvenile male was being treated for critical stab wounds. He was driven to IHC by a female witness, and was subsequently transported to Primary Children’s Hospital for further treatment. Officers later responded to Primary Children’s and were advised the juvenile was treated for at least 16 stab wounds to his wrist, arm, back and chest, with serious injuries to the wrist and back.

The female witness was interviewed at the Layton Police Department. She stated that Lindley and the juvenile are known to her and it was Lindley who stabbed the juvenile in the Fresh Market parking lot at 910 N. Fairfield Road in Layton. Blood evidence was collected outside in that parking lot, the statement said.

She said that she, the juvenile and Lindley were in her vehicle together before the incident, and the suspect punched the juvenile in the face. The suspect then exited the vehicle and the juvenile and the female witness drove to her residence.

The statement said the witness then called Lindley to “call him out for sucker-punching the juvenile in her car.” The witness said that the suspect and the juvenile wanted to fight each other. The witness asked Lindley to meet at the Fresh Market parking lot and said that the two males agreed to fight with no weapons, and it was stated more than once that there would be no weapons involved.

A warrant was later sought, approved and executed on the juvenile’s cell phone that was in his possession at the time he was driven to IHC. Records show he messaged Lindley just prior to the incident to confirm that they would fight without weapons, the statement said.

The witness said that just prior to the fight, Lindley dropped a backpack on the ground. She took a video of the incident; the juvenile is shown with no shirt on and “it is clear he does not have a weapon in his hands,” the statement said. The suspect is allegedly seen on video reaching into a black hooded sweatshirt that he is wearing, grabbing an item from the pocket, and starting to stab the juvenile. “It is noted in the video that Darryl is the first to swing on the juvenile and the juvenile does not start punching back at Darryl until Darryl swings the weapon in his hand first,” the statement said.

The witness then drove the juvenile to IHC; they did not see where the suspect went.

A warrant was sought, approved and executed at Lindley’s residence. The suspect was found in the residence and taken into custody. At the time of his arrest he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with what appeared to be visible blood spatter, the statement said. Inside his residence officers located dark-colored shoes, a pair of light-colored sweatpants, and a backpack, all stained with what appeared to be blood smears, and a foldable box cutter-style blade underneath a couch cushion. The box cutter-style blade appeared to have possible blood in the crease of where the blade met the frame, the statement said.

The suspect is on felony probation with Adult Probation and Parole for crimes related to armed robbery with a firearm in 2019. He was transported to Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.