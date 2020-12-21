Man arrested after trespassing at South Jordan home where explosives were found

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after trespassing at a South Jordan home where explosives were previously found.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Aaron Mitchell Norris, 36, is facing a charge of trespass within a dwelling, a class A misdemeanor.

Early Sunday morning, South Jordan officers responded to a reported suspicious circumstance, the statement said.

“The address is a dwelling, which was recently utilized for the manufacturing of explosive material, evidently resulting in explosion and injury of a subject at the residence,” the statement said. “The house has been deemed unsafe, with fences surrounding the property, and the doors and windows boarded up.”

Officers responded to a suspicious male reported to have made entry to the residence, pushing his way around the fence.

“As officers began checking the location for the suspect it was apparent there were signs of forced entry throughout the property,” the statement said. “The fence surrounding the property was pushed out to allow entrance. Furthermore, the basement door to the residence was broken in.”

Norris was observed inside the residence; officials did not say why he was there.

After his arrest, the suspect was ordered to be released with conditions.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.