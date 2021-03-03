Man arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit in Helper area

HELPER, Utah, March 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested after a pursuit in the Helper City area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Toyota 4Runner, which was being driven erratically with multiple traffic violations, said a news release from Helper City Police Department on Facebook.

“The Toyota failed to comply with officers request to stop, at which point a vehicle pursuit was initiated,” the news release said. “The pursuit entered westbound onto SR-6 and then went a short distance up SR-191 toward Indian Canyon, at which point the vehicle pulled to the roadside and stopped.”

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 50-year-old Edward Jonah Wilcox, fled from the vehicle on foot into the nearby wilderness. Carbon County deputies arrived on the scene to assist and containment of the area was set up. The Utah Highway Patrol helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the search from the air.

“Shortly later, Wilcox was located by officers and safely taken into custody without incident, but was first taken to Castleview Hospital due to his exposure to the elements,” the news release said.

Wilcox was later booked into the Carbon County Jail on charges of failure to stop at command of police, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, multiple traffic violations, and outstanding warrants.

Wilcox was also discovered to be a wanted fugitive from Utah Adult Parole and Probation.