Man arrested carrying explosives, machetes, improvised handgun near West Valley City library, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found with explosives near the Hunter Library in West Valley City.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said the suspect, Kyle Amos Wynn, is facing charges of:

Possession, use of weapon of mass destruction, a first-degree felony

3 charges of recklessness, incendiary device, a third-degree felony

On Wednesday at 7:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 4642 W. 4065 South in West Valley City for a report of a man with a bomb in his hand, the statement said.

“The complainant reported that the accused person (A/P) was a drug user and had a history of mental illness which he refused to take medications for,” the statement said.

Upon police contact, Winn was walking in the parking lot towards the Hunter Library near the intersection of 4800 W. 4100 South, which was open, the statement said.

“Officers confronted the A/P, who initially would not comply with officer’s multiple orders, but eventually complied,” the statement said. “After being taken into custody, two large machete-style weapons were removed from his waistband, along with another sheathed fixed-blade knife. A lighter, along with several black tape-wrapped, dynamite-shaped items with wicks, were removed from his pockets.” An improvised handgun, made with a pipe, wrench, and clamps was also allegedly removed from his waistband. In his backpack were additional similar improvised explosive devices, the statement said.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect allegedly admitted to carrying all of the improvised explosive devices made with either metal or glass containers. “Four of the devices were described to contain black powder and white phosphorus,” the statement said. “The fifth container was reported to contain metal ball bearings, BB’s, and black powder. This fifth device has the capability to cause severe injury or death to multiple victims due to the contents.”

The alleged explosive devices were taken by the WVCPD Bomb Unit to be examined and disposed of.

Winn was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.