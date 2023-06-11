Man arrested, boy may be charged after shots fired at Farmington party

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Farmington City Police officials are asking the public for any helpful information after a shots fired incident in Farmington early Saturday morning.

Two officers on patrol at 1:25 a.m. heard “what sounded like multiple gunshots coming from the east bench of Farmington, in the area of Sunset Drive,” says a FCPD statement released Sunday. “They immediately advised Davis County Emergency Dispatch, and responded to the area to investigate. During that time, Davis Dispatch received multiple phone calls from residents in that area, reporting that they too heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.”

Arriving officers located a large party underway at a residence that was mid-block on the short street, the statement says, adding that “numerous persons were quickly leaving in vehicles and on foot. Everyone on scene was detained and a protective sweep of the house was conducted, to ensure that no persons were shot and in need of medical attention.”

One person, who was not injured, was found in the residence and removed by police.

“After searching the area, multiple spent 9mm ammunition casings were located in the roadway, about one block south of the incident address,” the Farmington City Police statement says. “Pursuant to a warrant the home was searched and one firearm and marijuana were located. It is unknown at this time if this firearm was involved in the incident.”

Charges against one male juvenile, for possession of a firearm by a restricted person, are being referred to the Davis County Attorney’s Office. In addition, one adult male was “also arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail, for tampering with evidence.”

Officers determined that “residents in the area and their families were safe and unharmed by gunfire. This is an active and on-going investigation.”

The FCPD ask that anyone with information that may be helpful in the investigation call the department at 801-451-5453.