Man arrested by SLCPD for alleged felony assault 3 weeks after incident at ‘road race’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with an aggravated assault that happened nearly three weeks earlier after a westside street race. The alleged offense occurred March 29.

Salt Lake City Police patrol officers responded to Jordan Valley West Hospital to interview a victim who had a broken nose and multiple deep lacerations to the back of his head. The victim said he was at the “street races,” near 5600 West and 700 South, when he was jumped by a group of people.

“The victim stated that one of the suspects had a firearm, and hit him with it, causing him to feel like he was losing consciousness,” say arrest documents for Anthony Mondragon Valdez, 24.

The victim described the suspect as a male with a mullet haircut, short on top and about shoulder length in back. He said the man had multiple tattoos on his face.

A witness to the incident confirmed the appearance of the suspect and seeing the gun assault.

“In addition, the witness became a victim after this same male pointed the firearm at her after the altercation,” says the SLCPD officer’s arrest document for Valdez.

The assault was captured on cellphone video from multiple angles, and the officer recognized Valdez from “previous incidents,” the charging document says.

Today, April 20, at 12:02 a.m., Salt Lake City gang detectives were able to locate Valdez inside a vehicle, the document says. A traffic stop was initiated, and visible in the vehicle was “a large quantity of a white powder of what later tested positive for cocaine.” A search of Valdez turned up a scale in his pants pocket and $7,000 in cash.

Valdez was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Unlawful sale/distribution of recorded material, a third-degree felony

Valdez was ordered held without bail.