Man arrested charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman in neck in St. George business, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after a stabbing in St. George early Thursday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Anthony Michael Halladay, 53, from West Valley City, is facing charges of:

Aggravated attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Theft, a second-degree felony

Unlawful possession, purchase or transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

According to the statement, officers responded to a reported stabbing incident at a local airport shuttle service.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, told the 911 dispatcher that while working at the Salt Lake Express, at 805 S. Bluff St. in St. George, that she had been stabbed in the neck by a man who then he took money from the business along with her purse and car keys.

The victim told officers the suspect then tried to steal her vehicle, but could not operate it and fled on foot instead.

She described the suspect was as Caucasian, with tattoos.

Shortly after the 911 call to dispatch a man with tattoos flagged down officers near the Temple View RV Park as they canvassed the area, appearing to want to turn himself in, the probable cause statement said.

“This male subject was as the victim described having lots of tattoos and blood on his hands,” the statement said. “Officers also located several crumpled up U.S. currency bills in a bush nearby where the male subject had flagged down officers. This money had blood on it as well and was collected by officers. It appears this money came from Salt Lake Express after the assault.”

The male subject was identified as Halladay. “Anthony was making spontaneous utterances saying that he dropped the knife and her belongings in the parking lot of the movie theater,” the statement said. “The knife, the victim’s wallet along with the victim’s cell phone and keys to the Jeep were located and collected in the parking lot of the movie theater located at 905 S. Main St. This parking lot is located just across Main Street from the location of this crime.”

Also according to officers on scene, Halladay made a comment that the knife “went into her neck like butter,” the statement said.

“The owner of Salt Lake Express was able to download video footage from the business,” the statement said. “In that footage, a male subject matching Anthony Halladay is seen watching the victim as she was on her cell phone from nearby. Anthony then grabs what appears to be a decoration located on a shelf in the business. This decoration appears to be some type of nail ball with sharp ends. The suspect that appears to be Anthony Halladay comes in behind the victim striking her in the head multiple times with this object. The male subject then stomps on the victim’s head multiple times and kicks her in the face.”

The victim can then be seen in surveillance footage pointing to the cash register, and as Halladay was grabbing the cash from the drawer, he was allegedly holding the victim by the hair, not allowing her to move.

“The suspect then drags the victim down the hall to the room at the end of the hall,” the statement said. “At this point they go out of the view of cameras for a short time. The male appears once again slightly and it appears that he is swinging his arm at something. It appears that it is at this time, he is stabbing the victim. The suspect then runs out of the room where he left the victim. The suspect then goes back to the front office area and as he is going through desk drawers, the victim is seen emerging from the back room holding on to her neck. As the victim sees that the suspect is still there, she retreats back into the room closing the door behind her.”

Halladay, who was on probation or parole at the time of the incident, has several felony convictions, making him a category II restricted person.