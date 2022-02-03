Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, assault after violent altercation, Sandy police say

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Monday, accused of restraining his former wife, violently assaulting her, and then dragging her outside in the freezing weather.

Tanner Norman Dall, 32, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Kidnapping (detain, restrain victim, risk of bodily injury), a second-degree felony

Commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Accident involving property damage, a class B misdemeanor

According to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County by a Sandy police officer, police were contacted just before 11 p.m. Saturday, by a witness reporting that a woman, who appeared to be in distress, was running around an apartment complex.

The officer states in the charging affidavit that he located the victim in the doorway of the complex, and that she was covered in lacerations on both legs and arms. She reportedly told the officer she had been in an altercation with her ex-husband, Dall.

Dall allegedly had broken a glass bottle of vodka over the victim’s head and dragged her through the broken glass, then dragged her out of the building. The victim said Dall let the door close, locking both of them out.

“The temperature was below 25 degrees Fahrenheit, putting our Victim, who was soaking wet, in danger of serious harm,” the officer wrote in the statement.

Dall then fled the scene in a GMC Sierra and was seen sideswiping a Ford F-150 as he left the complex without stopping, the officer states.

Dall wouldn’t answer calls from the police or answer the door at his home, and the truck in which he fled was in the driveway of his residence, with “comparable damage,” the affidavit says.

Dall was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.