Man arrested for alleged aggravated assault after showing up at same ER as stabbing victim

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man was arrested before dawn Monday after he allegedly stabbed a victim, then turned up at the same hospital emergency room for treatment of a finger laceration.

Stany Mputu, described by the arresting Unified Police officer as having an extensive and violent criminal history, was arrested for investigation of alleged aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor.

“During an altercation at an associate’s apartment, (the) suspect stabbed the victim to the left shoulder, left arm and left side of the head, resulting in hospitalization,” the UPD officer’s statement says.

“The suspect was arrested after he sought treatment for a laceration to his right hand.”

The victim identified the suspect by name during an interview at the hospital. A witness also identified Mputu by name and a social media account. The officer was able to find a driver license photo of Mputu.

“The suspect was located when he came to the same hospital, and was was positively identified by the victim and witness in the waiting room of IMC Hospital, the arrest document says.

“In the waiting room, the suspect said to the victim, ‘I’m not done with you.'”

Mputu’s laceration was on his right hand “pinky finger,” the statement says, “consistent with a wound obtained from knife slippage while in the process of stabbing.”

Mputu had given hospital employees a false name, which was printed on his wrist band, the statement says. When the officer asked for the alleged suspect’s name, Mputu offered the hospital wrist band with the false name as identification.

When asked three times for his correct name, Mputu refused to provide it, the statement said.

Mputu was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.