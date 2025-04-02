Man arrested for alleged armed road rage in Provo

PROVO, Utah, April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly pointed a gun at a female driver he said had been tailgating him.

The man arrested by Provo police was Engels A. Gutierrez Frias.

“The victim stated Engels was driving very slow and when she tried to go around him he cut her off and there was then a slight collision between the cars,” the arrest document for Gutierrez Frias says.

“After the collision, the victim stated Engels got out of his car, pulled out a gun,cocked his gun, and then pointed it at her, the victim also stated to dispatch that Engels was yelling at her while he had the gun.

“Engels then got back in his car where he had his child and both parties waited till officers arrived.”

The officer also interviewed Gutierrez Frias.

“He told me the other driver was tailgating him and that he was not driving slow like the victim stated. Engels then stated he was trying to make a left turn when the other driver tried to go around him and the two vehicles collided.

“Engels then stated he pulled out his gun, but he then put it away.”

Gutierrez Frias was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday for investigation of threat of violence, a class A misdemeanor.