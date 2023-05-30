Man arrested for alleged assault on disabled father in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man has been jailed for the alleged aggravated assault of his father, who is considered a vulnerable adult.

The suspect lives with his father, who walks with a cane and has severe arthritis, says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The incident Monday began with a verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Gephardt Daily is withholding the suspect’s name to protect the privacy of his victim.

“During the argument, (the suspect) made threats of destroying the house and then burning it down,” the statement says. “(The suspect) grabbed the TV remote and threw it at his father,” who was hit in the left cheek, leaving a 1.5 inch cut.

The suspect then urinated on the victim while making further threats to burn the house, the statement says.

The suspect also has a violation of a jail release from a past domestic violence case, his charging documents say.

The suspect was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Intentional abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, a class A misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

The suspect was ordered to be held without bail.