Police: Man arrested for alleged burglary, voyeurism after breaking into Taylorsville bedroom of 6 children

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man Friday after they say he entered a Taylorsville residence through a back window, and touched the chest of a girl in a bedroom containing six children before hiding under the bed.

Allen Vance Gardner, 31, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Friday for investigation of burglary of a dwelling and six counts of voyeurism against a child under 14 years of age. All seven offenses are third-degree felonies.

“By Allen’s own admission, he entered the home through a rear window, and made his way to the children’s bedroom where he observed them, and then had physical contact with one female by touching her chest,” says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Taylorsville Police Department.

“Allen advised that this was an attempt to wake her so that she could get him a drink of water, but when she did not wake, he hid under her bed.”

A records check shows that Gardner has “been charged in the past, but not convicted of forcible sodomy,” the affidavit says.

“Allen advised that he did this because he does not like his group home and does not want to live there anymore. Allen appears to be willing to commit crimes to get his way.”

Gardner was ordered held without bail. As of early Saturday afternoon, he remained incarcerated in the Salt Lake County jail system.