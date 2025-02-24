Man arrested for alleged exploitation, voyeurism of juvenile at Riverton VASA Fitness center

RIVERTON, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly used his cell phone to record a partially clothed girl in a changing stall near a tanning bed at a VASA Fitness center in Riverton.

The incident allegedly happened on Feb. 5, but the 17-year-old girl did not immediately report it to police, say charging documents filed for Justan Grover, 36.

“In entering the tanning bed area (the area is shared with two massage chairs) she did not observe there to be anyone else within the room,” arrest documents say.

“The closed off area where the tanning bed is, is similar to that of a bathroom stall, in that two of the walls are solid, whereas two of the walls do not reach the floor or the roof. This leaves a small, voided gap between the wall and the floor as well as a gap between the wall and the roof…

“The victim explained that after entering her tanning bed stall she undressed to the point where she had swim bottoms on, but her upper half” was unclothed.

“Shortly after undressing, she observed a black phone, which she believed was possibly an android, was pushed partway into her stall, between the floor and the wall. The camera of the phone was facing up toward her. She stated she screamed and the phone retracted. The victim continued to stay in the stall.

“A short time later the victim again saw the phone enter the stall near the same location it did previously. She immediately yelled out and the phone again retracted. The victim finished her tanning session without noticing the phone again. After tanning she told a friend and her mother about the incident.”

The facility provided a surveillance recording from the tanning room entrance, the arrest document says. About a minute after the victim entered the tanning/massage room, the man, later identified as Grover, can be seen entering the area.

The recording shows the man exit the area, holding a black phone in both hands, about 50 seconds later.

“He sits in a chair outside of the room,” his affidavit says. “The suspect pulls the phone close to his chest and face. He appears to conceal its contents from whoever may be able to view it while walking by. It looks as if the suspect is swiping through photographs on the phone. At 21:27:33, the suspect scans the area before again entering the tanning room with his phone in hand.”

The arrest document says Grover reentered the room again for 23 seconds.

“As he exits, he is moving at a more accelerated pace than he is seen previously. He is seen putting his phone in his pocket before leaving the VASA.”

A warrant served to VASA allowed police to identify Grover as a suspect. A warranted search of his phone revealed video and photos of unclothed minors.

“Images that did not appear related to the tanning bed incident included exchanges between a woman who said she had provided nude photos of her juvenile children and texts saying she had “held up her part of the bargain.” The deal seemed to involve an offer of massages in exchange for the illegal photos.

That woman had not yet been charged in the case as of Monday.

Glover was arrested for investigation of:

Sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Voyeurism — recording, a class A misdemeanor

He was ordered held without bail.