Man arrested for assault in McDonald’s drive-thru in Kimball Junction

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Summit County Jail Tuesday after he allegedly hit a woman with his car after she exited her vehicle to complain that he cut in front of her in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s in Kimball Junction.

Sean Patrick Dalton, 51, faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

DUI – alcohol/drugs or combo, renders unsafe operation, a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses who saw the auto-pedestrian accident reported a male driver had hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

“While en route, I was updated by dispatch that a witness was following the suspect vehicle. Deputies attempted to locate the suspect vehicle, but it was able to avoid detection.”

The officer then responded to the McDonald’s.

“I made contact with the victim, who told me she was pulling into the McDonald’s drive-thru lane at the same time as a white SUV. She stated the SUV was trying to pull into the lane ahead of her and she honked her horn at him. She stated the white SUV then ran into her car, with the front ends of the two vehicles colliding.

“She stated she got out of her car to speak to the driver and the driver accelerated towards her and hit her with his vehicle. She stated he pinned her against her own car with his vehicle and continued to accelerate. She said bystanders attempted to stop the driver and he then backed up and drove away from the McDonald’s.”

The victim described the driver as a heavier set man with facial hair stubble, the statement says.

“I later spoke to the witness who followed the suspect vehicle for some time. He informed me he witnessed the incident as it happened. He stated he was parked at the McDonald’s and heard a scream. He said he looked up and the victim was running toward her car. He said a white Kia SUV accelerated toward the victim and hit her,

pinning her against her own car. The witness stated he got out of his vehicle and began yelling at the driver to stop. He stated the driver was continuing to rev the engine with the victim pinned between the two cars.”

The witness described the suspect as a Caucasian male between 40 and 55 years old, heavier set, with beard stubble, the statement says.

“The witness stated he also attempted to pull the license plate from the rear of the vehicle, but was unable, bending the license plate in the process.”

The man later called dispatch saying he had located the vehicle parked at the Best Western Hotel on Landmark Drive. Deputies responded and found the witness pointing out an adult male that matched the description given by both the victim and the witness. The male was identified as Dalton.

“When I made contact with Dalton I could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath,” the probable cause statement says. “As I interacted with Dalton, I observed he had poor balance while walking. I interviewed the witness who had called in and he stated he had seen the same suspect vehicle from the earlier incident, with the bent license plate, and had pulled in behind it, blocking it from backing out.”

The witness said Dalton attempted to back out anyway, causing damage to his car.

The officer noted Dalton was out on bail after being arrested a week earlier. Charges in that case were related to possession of a vehicle reported stolen from Hertz, the rental car company where Dalton had worked before being fired.