Man arrested for ex-wife’s alleged stabbing in Vernal apartment

VERNAL, Utah (AP), April 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Vernal man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly violating a protective order and stabbing his ex-wife multiple times in her apartment, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residence around 9:53 p.m.

Upon arrival, the first responding officer reported hearing muffled screams from inside the apartment.

An officer entered the residence and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jesus Trevizo, was still inside the home and taken into custody at approximately 9:58 p.m.

Two children were present during the incident but managed to flee the apartment and were located safely outside by responding officers.

The victim was initially transported to Ashley Regional Medical Center before being flown to a medical facility along the Wasatch Front. She remains in critical condition.

Trevizo was booked into the Uintah County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated burglary, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, violation of a protective order, and property damage. Police said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.