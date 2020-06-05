Third man arrested for alleged role in torching Salt Lake City police car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a third man arrested and charged after the destruction of a Salt Lake City police car Saturday evening has been revealed.

Connor Matthew Peebles, 21 and a resident of Belmont, Michigan, was arrested after he turned himself in Sunday, the day after the May 30 incident.

Peebles faces charges of:

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

Riot — bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony

Assault/threat of violence knowing person is a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department says that Peebles “walked up to an officer stated (he) wanted to turn himself in from the rioting last night (5-30-20).

“A/P (accused person) admitted post Miranda he helped flipped an officers police car during the riots, broke out two windows of the police car, (driver front and driver rear windows) and A/P admitted post Miranda to throwing water bottles at police officers during the riots.”



Video:Gephardt Daily

Peebles’ bail was set at $6,950, which has been paid, and he has been released.

The protest had been organized to bring attention to the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis who died after a police officer used a knee to pin him to the pavement for nearly 9 minutes, an act that was recorded by a cell phone. Floyd begged for air, but fell silent after several minutes.

That officer and others who kept the crowd away from Floyd now face murder charges.

Salt Lake City Police announced on Tuesday that another man, Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton, 26, had been arrested and charged with arson.

An additional man had turned himself in, they said. That man was later revealed to be Latroi Devon Newbins, 28. Both Patton and Newbins are from Salt Lake City.

Nightly protests have continued since the initial event in Salt Lake City, but have been far more peaceful.