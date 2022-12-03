Man arrested for woman’s murder 3 years after fatal shooting in Price

PRICE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested three years after police say he shot and killed a woman in Price.

Colton James Price was arrested Friday by Carbon County sheriff’s deputies for investigation of murder in connection with the Dec. 9, 2019, shooting of a woman in Price. The woman died from her injuries 10 days later, according to a probable cause statement filed in 7th District Court.

No other information about the victim was included in the affidavit.

Dispatchers in Price received a call about a woman with a gunshot wound that initially was described as accidental and self-inflicted, the arresting East Carbon police officer states in the affidavit.

Evidence at the scene conflicted with Price’s account of the shooting, according to police.

“Continued investigation yielded copious witness statements, as well as other evidence that was subsequently submitted to the Utah State Crime Lab and Rocky Mountain [Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory] for analysis,” the statement continues.

After reviewing the evidence reports and analysis, the sheriff’s office concluded Price shot the woman, resulting in her death.

Price was a fugitive from Adult Probation and Parole when arrested by sheriff’s deputies, court documents state. No other information about his arrest was available Friday.

Price is being held without bail in the Carbon County Jail on possible charges of: