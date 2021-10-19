Man arrested in connection with 2 cases: aggravated burglary with axe, stabbing at Pioneer Park, SLCPD says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police department has announced the arrest of a suspect after an apartment burglary Tuesday and a stabbing Saturday in Pioneer Park.

The man taken into custody, 26-year-old Ibrahim Albasis, was arrested at about 8 a.m. Tuesday after SLCPD officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress. A resident called dispatch to report someone was trying to break into his apartment, in the area of 100 South 300 East.

“Officers arrived on scene and saw the suspect hitting the apartment door with an axe while holding a knife,” says an SLCPD statement released Tuesday. “Officers safely took the suspect into custody. During their investigation, officers discovered the burglary suspect was also connected to Saturday’s stabbing in Pioneer Park.”

The Pioneer Park stabbing was reported at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“Officers responded to Pioneer Park after receiving information that someone had been stabbed multiple times,” the same police statement says. ” Responding officers treated the victim on scene using tourniquets. Paramedics transported the victim, a male in his 40s, to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officers at Pioneer Park searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

“Through the investigation, officers learned of a possible identity of the suspect,” the police statement says.

In the Tuesday morning attempted burglary case, officials learned that Albasis was invited into the apartment Monday night “but was then asked to leave and was no longer welcomed. Officers also learned Albasis returned this morning and tried breaking the door down using the axe while the tenants inside held the door shut — fearing for their safety.”

Albasis is being held without bail on initial charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and criminal mischief.

The Salt Lake City Police statement said no additional information will be released at this time regarding the burglary or the Pioneer Park stabbing.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.