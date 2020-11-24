Man arrested in Ogden after alleged stalking, vandalism, attempted shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man accused of damaging his ex-girlfriend’s car and later firing shots at her and her current boyfriend was taken into custody by Ogden police officers on Friday.

Jahreed Wynard Roach, 23, is facing charges of criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and stalking, a third-degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court in Ogden, the victim called Weber Dispatch on Thursday, Nov. 19, and reported that Roach had allegedly used a decorative Spider-Man sign to damage the windshield and driver side of her vehicle. The sign had been a birthday gift to Roach from the victim.

The responding officer noted a bouquet of white flowers from Lund Floral on the driver’s seat, along with an apology note. The victim said the flowers were not there prior to the damage to her vehicle.

A witness reported hearing a loud crash and seeing a man get into a yellow truck with a company’s name on the side and a ladder rack in the bed, the affidavit states. The officer later confirmed that Roach used his employer’s work truck, which matches the witness’ description, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and returned it late on Nov. 19 or early Nov. 20.

Later on Nov. 19, the victim again called police and reported that Roach had shot at her and her current boyfriend.

She said she and her boyfriend were outside smoking when they saw Roach, in a yellow truck, driving toward them. She said they started running and she heard multiple gunshots, so she looked back and “observed Jahreed leaning out of the passenger window shooting multiple shots from a handgun at her current boyfriend,” the document states.

Three .22 caliber casings were found at the scene, according to the document.

Roach was located and arrested at his workplace on Friday, Nov. 20. A warrant was obtained to search his cell phone, where a photo was found of Roach wearing the same clothing the victim had described after the alleged shooting.

It also was discovered and confirmed that Roach had ordered the flowers from Lund that were left in the damaged vehicle, the reporting officer stated in the affidavit.

At the time of the incidents on Thursday, Roach was out on bail and awaiting trial on a previous charge of domestic violence involving the victim, the statement says.

He was booked into Weber County Jail, where he remains on a no-bail hold.