Man arrested in Orem after allegedly attempting to steal items from charity donation bin

OREM, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal items from a charity donation bin in Orem Thursday afternoon.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said the 33-year-old male suspect is facing a charge of theft, a third-degree felony.

Officers from Utah County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on a suspicious person by some charity donation bins at 1545 S. State St.

“Upon arrival observed two males grappling and one female crawling out of a donation bin,” the arresting officer wrote. “Separated the two male parties and moved them to different locations for questioning.”

The suspect identified himself and allegedly said he was helping his girlfriend climb into the donation bin, the statement said.

He “admitted to helping his girlfriend get in to the bin with the intention to take items out for their use,” the statement said. “Due to prior theft convictions within the last ten years and the donation bin owners wanting to charges pressed against them, Mathew is charged with an enhanced charge of theft.”

The suspect’s girlfriend and the other male have not been identified.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $2,500.