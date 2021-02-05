Man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly elbowing, biting officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested in Salt lake City Wednesday after allegedly elbowing and biting officers.

A probable cause statement from Salt Lake County said Gary Richard Ames, 53, is facing charges of:

Three counts of assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Refuse to provide or false information, a class B misdemeanor

Prohibited activities by pedestrian using roadway, an infraction

Officers were on a traffic stop in the area of 1609 S. Main St. at approximately 3:30 p.m. when the suspect “jaywalked across the street in front of officers with a marked crosswalk less than 700 feet away,” the statement said.

“Officers attempted to place A/P (accused person) in handcuffs until A/P could be identified at which point A/P began resisting officers,” the statement said. “During the struggle, A/P elbowed one officer in the face (nose), bit another officer twice (left and right hands) and attempted to bite another officer as well as grab another other officer’s genitals.”

He was eventually placed in handcuffs, then provided his real name and date of birth.

Ames was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.